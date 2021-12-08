Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLLMF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

