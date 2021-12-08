Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,674.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.66 million and $8,674.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00338898 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001031 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.47 or 0.01454040 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.