Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Inogen worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 25.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Inogen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,751. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.