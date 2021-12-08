Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 571,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,909,473. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.