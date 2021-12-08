Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLAR. Raymond James increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.