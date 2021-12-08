Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,746 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

SPLK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

