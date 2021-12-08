Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.