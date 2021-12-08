Render Token Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00008864 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $797.26 million and approximately $30.51 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,728,552 coins and its circulating supply is 183,104,645 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

