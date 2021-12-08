Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $4.35 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $797.26 million and approximately $30.51 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00008864 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,728,552 coins and its circulating supply is 183,104,645 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

