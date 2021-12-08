Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $856.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.89 million to $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

