Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 791 ($10.49) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £622.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.15.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

