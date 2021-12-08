Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,453 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

