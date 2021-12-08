Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.57

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 692765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

