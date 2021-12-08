Request Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $515.40 million and $70.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.