Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

NYSE CHH opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

