Research Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $542.02 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.44 and a 200-day moving average of $448.67. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.