ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at Macquarie

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $265.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

