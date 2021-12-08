REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in REV Group were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.