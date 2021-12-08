REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $924,570.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,391. The company has a market cap of $602.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

