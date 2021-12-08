REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $924,570.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,391. The company has a market cap of $602.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
