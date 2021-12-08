Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $124.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

