Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.91 ($126.86).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €83.00 ($93.26) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($105.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

