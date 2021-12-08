Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as high as C$43.31. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.06, with a volume of 74,377 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

