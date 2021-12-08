RigoBlock Price Tops $1.03 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $809.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

