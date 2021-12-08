Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $64.16 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

