Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.
NYSE RIO opened at $64.16 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
