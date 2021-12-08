Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

