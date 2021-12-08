Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 20,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 120.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.66. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

