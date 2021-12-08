Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.