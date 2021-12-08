Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

