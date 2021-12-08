Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Twitter by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 206,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

TWTR opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.