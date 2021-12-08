Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.12 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.