Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

