Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

