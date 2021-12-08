Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,849 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

