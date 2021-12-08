Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,849 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

