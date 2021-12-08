Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 58,843 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,843 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:EMN opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

