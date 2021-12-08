Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

