Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

AeroVironment stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

