Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,325 shares of company stock worth $52,794,635 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.