Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 7.9%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.89. 71,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 949,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -0.16.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $16,234,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

