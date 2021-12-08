Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.05

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $354.05 and last traded at $350.44, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average of $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

