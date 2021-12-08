Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.15

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.15 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.96 ($1.70). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 124.90 ($1.66), with a volume of 20,684,629 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

In other news, insider Warren East bought 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($31,175.85). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 13,780 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($26,313.75). Insiders bought 116,072 shares of company stock worth $16,124,145 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.