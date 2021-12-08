Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,237. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

