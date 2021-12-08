Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

