Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 537.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

