Royal Bank of Canada Has $411,000 Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

GWB stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

