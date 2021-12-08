Royal Bank of Canada Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.