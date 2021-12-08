Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31,358.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

