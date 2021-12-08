Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,029 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.