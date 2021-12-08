Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

