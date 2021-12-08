SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Down 42.4% This Week

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.08 or 0.08654884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00082135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,414.15 or 1.00395967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

